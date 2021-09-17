Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the August 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PNXGF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

