PieDAO DEFI++ Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,092.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00009460 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $3,092.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00118655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00173716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.82 or 0.07299463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.44 or 1.00037070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00836582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

