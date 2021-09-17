PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.