PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,524 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 419.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

