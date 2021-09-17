PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00069428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00182485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00118510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.66 or 0.07143735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.38 or 1.00154952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00822329 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

