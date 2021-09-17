Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

PTOC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.