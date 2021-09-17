Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $191.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.57.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $643,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

