Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Pirelli & C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pirelli & C. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PLLIF stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

