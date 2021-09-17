Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $28.73. Plantronics shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 736 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Plantronics alerts:

POLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.