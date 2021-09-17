PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 876 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

