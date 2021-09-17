PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,210 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,686,687.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock worth $319,883,504. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average is $158.64. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.