PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PSB opened at $158.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

