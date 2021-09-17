PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

