PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,544 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

