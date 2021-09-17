PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average is $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

