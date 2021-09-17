Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Points International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PCOM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 25,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,637. The company has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Points International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.