Polkalokr (LKR) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $86,476.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00180216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00118075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.72 or 0.07141919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,087.52 or 0.99828764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00823003 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.