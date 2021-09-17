Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $628.22

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 628.22 ($8.21) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 19,860 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market cap of £95.25 million and a P/E ratio of -114.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 631.16.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.