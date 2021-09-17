PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PREKF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

