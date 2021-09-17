Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.62.

PD stock opened at C$43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$578.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -3.900195 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

