Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of iRobot worth $253,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRobot by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.