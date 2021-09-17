Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $179,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.39. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

