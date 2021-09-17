Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 165,518 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 165,518 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.12% of T-Mobile US worth $211,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.