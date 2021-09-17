Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -168.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,394,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,926,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Primo Water by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

