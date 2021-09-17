Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 125,164 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $97,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

