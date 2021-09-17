Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,049 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $114,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $374.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

