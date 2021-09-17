Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $78.06 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Eaton worth $78,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $159.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $149.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.