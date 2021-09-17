Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $80.46 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $80,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 605,756 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Energizer by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Energizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $38.44 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 295.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

