Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $90.39 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Franco-Nevada worth $90,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

