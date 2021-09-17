Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 219,940 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $87,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 131,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

STL opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

