Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.48% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $104,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,244 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

