ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 13,122 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 3,976 call options.

NYSEARCA:SRTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,226. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 161,765 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 299,982 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

