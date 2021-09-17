ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 13,122 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 3,976 call options.

NYSEARCA:SRTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,226. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 161,765 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 299,982 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

