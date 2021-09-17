Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of PRYMY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 9,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,611. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

