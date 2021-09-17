Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,869,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after buying an additional 502,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,893,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 2,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,303. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.