Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 163,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

