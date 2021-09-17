Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 40,220 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after acquiring an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.86. 122,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,819. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.