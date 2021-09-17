Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $266,840.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $14,231.95.

On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00.

LUNG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,692. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

