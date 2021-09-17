Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 72.1% in August

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS QBIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,658. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.