Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lifted by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

CPRT opened at $152.27 on Thursday. Copart has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

