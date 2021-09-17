Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $10.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.52. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $25.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $70.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $13.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $58.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $62.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $63.68 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

Shares of REGN opened at $653.18 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,333,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,107,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,092 shares of company stock worth $232,720,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

