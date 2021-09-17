Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.10.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$52.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.30. Methanex has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$62.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,688.53. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

