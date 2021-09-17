Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CBIZ, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.