Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

LYV stock opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

