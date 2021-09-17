Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Decreased by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.97 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

