Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issued By Piper Sandler

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SkillSoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SKIL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of SKIL opened at $10.50 on Friday. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,186,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,003,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,896,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

