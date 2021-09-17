Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Cut by William Blair

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ASGN opened at $110.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.