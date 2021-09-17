QChi (QCH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One QChi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,641.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00140204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00804679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046220 BTC.

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

