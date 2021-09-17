Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $184.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

