Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

