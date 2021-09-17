QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Robin Josephs Sells 20,000 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.