QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Robin Josephs Sells 20,000 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
