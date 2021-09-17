Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.85. 10,344,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,896. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

